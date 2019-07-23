Procedure for Electing Prime Minister in United Kingdom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The United Kingdom's ruling Conservative Party announced earlier on Tuesday that former London Mayor Boris Johnson would replace outgoing Theresa May as the leader of the party and the country's prime minister.

The United Kingdom is a constitutional monarchy, led by Queen Elizabeth II, with a parliamentary system of governance.

The prime minister, who acts on behalf of the Crown, heads the government and its cabinet.

The United Kingdom's distinctive feature is its lack of a single document that could be called the country's main law, similar to constitutions seen in most nations around the world. Relations between the people and the government are regulated by legal acts, unwritten laws and conventions. Most electoral matters are regulated by the 1983 Representation of the People Act, which was amended in 1985 and 2000.

The parliament is the supreme legislative body in the United Kingdom. It consists of the House of Lords, which is the upper chamber, and the House of Commons, the lower chamber. All members of the House of Lords are appointed by the Queen upon the prime minister's recommendations, while the Commons is an elected body consisting of 650 members.

The political party that gets the most seats in the House of Commons in a general election usually forms the new government. Its leader becomes the prime minister.

The election date is set by the prime minister, who can call the elections at any time within five years.

The parliament automatically dissolves 25 working days before a general election, while the incumbent prime minister remains in office until election day.

Traditionally, the prime minister is required to ask Queen Elizabeth II for permission to dissolve the parliament. The Queen then issues a Royal Proclamation, which sets the dates for the parliament's dissolution, new election and the Queen's Speech in the new parliament � this speech traditionally marks the official start of the legislature's work.

After the latest results from the electoral districts are obtained, or as soon as it becomes clear that a party won an absolute majority of seats in the House of Commons, the prime minister makes a statement on the election results. If the ruling party remains in power, the cabinet is considered automatically re-elected and continues working without waiting for its powers to be confirmed.

Otherwise, the prime minister is required to resign and send a relevant request to the Queen.

The political party with the majority of seats in the parliament will run the government for five years until the next general election.

After the general election, the monarch, who is guided by constitutional conventions, appoints the next prime minister. The main requirement for a candidate is the confidence of the House of Commons. As a rule, the leader of the party with the most seats is appointed as the prime minister, but exceptions can happen.

The elected candidate is summoned to Buckingham Palace, where the monarch asks them about their desire to form a government. If the answer positive, the leader of the winning party is appointed as the prime minister, who will then choose other party members to work with them in the government.

The cabinet includes a maximum of 22 ministers, who have to be members of either chamber of parliament.

The prime minister and cabinet are accountable for their policies and actions to the parliament.

The prime minister and Queen meet every week, during which time the monarch can express her views on the government's work. If no meeting can be arranged on a given week, a confidential telephone call is organized.

The second-largest party becomes the official opposition and forms a Shadow Cabinet, whose functions are to supervise the enforcement of decisions and the work of the government ministers.

In the Conservative Party, a leadership contest can be launched if the current leader decides to resign or if 15 percent of Conservative lawmakers say they no longer have confidence in the incumbent leader.

If the prime minister resigns, then a vote is held within the ruling party. In the first round, candidates have to receive at least 17 votes in order to remain qualified. If all candidates receive more than 17 votes, then the person with the fewest number of votes must withdraw from the race.

In the second round of voting, candidates have to receive at least 33 votes in order to go on with the race. If all candidates exceed this threshold, then the person with the fewest number of votes must drop out.

The voting continues until there are only two candidates standing. The candidate who receives more votes in the final round of voting becomes the prime minister.