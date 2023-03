Russia to Keep Receiving Danish Diabetes Drug Ozempic Until December 2023 - Watchdog

Deliveries of the Dutch diabetes drug Ozempic to Russia will continue until at least December 2023, Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Deliveries of the Danish diabetes drug Ozempic to Russia will continue until at least December 2023, Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor) said on Saturday.

Earlier in March, media reported that Danish company Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, had stopped supplying the drug to Russia.

"According to information from the manufacturer, Novo Nordisk will continue to supply the Ozempic drug to Russia until December 2023," Roszdravnadzor said in a statement.