Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit on Syria

The trilateral meeting on the Syrian crisis settlement between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place in Ankara on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The trilateral meeting on the Syrian crisis settlement between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place in Ankara on Monday.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey are the three guarantor states of the ceasefire in war-torn Syria.

The first tripartite summit was held on November 22, 2017, in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

Serious preparations were made for the upcoming meeting.

On November 1, the Russian leader visited Iran, where he held talks with Rouhani. The leader of Iran then noted that the two countries played an important role in reaching peace and stability in the region, and that the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) was only possible through such cooperation. During the meeting, Rouhani expressed hope that the development of Russia-Turkey-Iran cooperation would help provide peace and stability in Syria.

On November 13, Putin met with Erdogan in Sochi, and on November 20, he held a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad. In addition, Putin had telephone conversations with US President Donald Trump and the leaders of middle Eastern countries, including Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran, as well as the chiefs of the general staffs also had preparatory meetings.

The Russia-Turkey-Iran meeting at the highest level on November 22 in Sochi lasted for two hours. The foreign ministers and the ministers of defense of the three countries also attended the talks.

Following the summit, Putin, Rouhani, and Erdogan adopted a final statement, in which they "supported an inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue with representatives from all segments of Syrian society."

The leaders called on representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition who sought sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of the country to take a constructive part in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress.

The presidents reaffirmed the importance of preserving Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. According to Putin, it is the Syrian people who must determine the country's destiny � both those who support the current authority and those who oppose it.

The leaders also agreed they would promote cooperation to finally defeat IS, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) and other terrorist and extremist groups. In addition, they called on the international community to support the de-escalation and stabilization process in Syria.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran also declared that they would continue working together to de-escalate violence in Syria.

According to the document, the presidents stressed that the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria within the framework of the Astana peace process had been very effective and had helped to lower tensions, ease humanitarian suffering, stop the refugee flow, and create the necessary conditions for the refugees and internally displaced persons to return safely.

In addition, the sides stressed that the Astana process and its achievements had become an effective tool in promoting peace and stability in Syria.

During the meeting, Putin proposed developing a comprehensive program to restore Syria. The president explained the need for this initiative by "the enormous scale of destruction" in the country. In addition, the three leaders agreed to do everything possible to increase the volume of humanitarian aid for Syria and to engage other states and international organizations.

Following the summit, the presidents decided to meet again, when necessary, to discuss Syrian issues.

The second summit was held in Ankara on April 4, 2018.

Following the talks, the three leaders adopted a joint statement, which highlighted that Russia, Iran, and Turkey were convinced that there was no military solution to the conflict in Syria and that it could only be resolved through the political process. The presidents called on the international community to increase humanitarian aid to Syria, help with mine clearance and reconstruction of basic infrastructure, as well as with the preservation of historical heritage.

The leaders underlined their readiness to assist the United Nations in launching the work of Syria's constitutional commission, continue cooperation for the total elimination of terrorists in the country and stressed the importance of separating the terrorist groups in Syria from the armed opposition, which observed the truce.

Following the event, Putin said that the final defeat of terrorists, who did not abandon attempts to destabilize the situation on the ground, was the common strategic goal of Russia, Iran and Turkey. At the same time, Putin stressed that the politicization of humanitarian issues in Syria was unacceptable.

The third trilateral meeting on the Syrian settlement was held in Tehran on September 7, 2018.

The situation in the Syrian province of Idlib and the problem of resolving the crisis in the Arab Republic were the main topics of discussion. The summit has resulted in the adoption of the Tehran Declaration, but the leaders argued whether it would be necessary to incorporate the provision on a truce in Idlib in the document. As a result, the three presidents opted against it and just called on the terrorists in Idlib to arrange a truce, stressing that solving the problem with terrorists in the area is the key to establishing peace in the country.

In the final declaration, the three leaders reaffirmed their determination to continue cooperation in order to achieve the total elimination of terrorist groups. The parties also agreed to strengthen humanitarian coordination in Syria.

The fourth summit took place in Sochi on February 14, 2019. Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Putin said that the talks were "constructive" and "comprehensive." As a result of the summit, Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan adopted a final joint statement. The leaders agreed that the announced US military withdrawal from Syria was "a positive step" that would contribute to strengthening stability and security in the country.

Russia, Iran, and Turkey also promised to push for the launch of a constitutional committee in Syria that will deal with the fundamentals of the Syrian state system.

The presidents noted the importance of interaction and coordination between the Syrian parties and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. They also stressed the importance of creating conditions for the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their places of residence in Syria.

In addition to the Syrian issue, the heads of state also discussed the latest developments in the world, interaction in various fields and agreed to build up joint trade and economic cooperation.

Putin and Erdogan expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Iran that happened on February 13, 2019 and support to the people and government of the republic.