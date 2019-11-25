UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Not Ruling Out Meeting With UN Special Envoy For Syria In December

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Not Ruling Out Meeting With UN Special Envoy for Syria in December

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not rule out the possibility to hold a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in early December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not rule out the possibility to hold a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in early December.

"As for our potential meeting with Pedersen, in the beginning of December there will be a range of multilateral events where we can meet with him, if he is interested in such a meeting, of course, we will have a meeting," Lavrov said on Monday at a press conference after talks with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

"If Pedersen wants to meet, we will meet, there are opportunities for our meetings ahead," Lavrov stressed.

