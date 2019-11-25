Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Not Ruling Out Meeting With UN Special Envoy for Syria in December

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not rule out the possibility to hold a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in early December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not rule out the possibility to hold a meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in early December.

"As for our potential meeting with Pedersen, in the beginning of December there will be a range of multilateral events where we can meet with him, if he is interested in such a meeting, of course, we will have a meeting," Lavrov said on Monday at a press conference after talks with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

"If Pedersen wants to meet, we will meet, there are opportunities for our meetings ahead," Lavrov stressed.