Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Praises Progress Made on Syrian Political Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday that significant progress has been achieved in the political process of Syrian settlement.

"In recent years, very significant progress has been made in this direction," Lavrov said in an interview with the Armenian Mediamax news agency.

The top diplomat stressed that the leading role in this issue belonged to the Astana format meeting, involving Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"As such, on October 30, the Syrian Constitutional Committee's first meeting commenced in Geneva, in which representatives of the government, opposition and civil society were taking part. Let me remind you that the decision to create it [committee] was made following the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi in January 2018.

For the first time it was possible to launch a direct inter-Syrian dialogue on issues related to Syria's Basic Law," Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister also mentioned the agreements reached following the talks between the leaders of Russia and Turkey in Sochi on October 22, including the signing of Russian-Turkish memorandum, which detailed conditions for the peaceful retreat of Kurdish forces from the Turkish border. The 10-point document also set up patrol missions for the Russian military contingent in Syria and Turkish troops in order to ensure the deal's implementation.