Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Repeats Call for Lifting Unilateral Sanctions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeated on Tuesday the call for removing unilateral sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that restrictions, narrowing the opportunity to counter the pandemic, are inhumane.

"This has already been clearly stated by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guteres.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has presented the same initiative, directly calling, in the context of mobilizing efforts to combat coronavirus, for the rejection of unilateral sanctions that prevent the supply of medical goods and other basic necessities that ordinary people need so much in order to comply with the recommendations of doctors," Lavrov told reporters.

Sanctions reducing the capacity to counter the pandemic, and those adopted in circumvention of the UN Security Council are totally inhumane and immoral, the minister stressed.