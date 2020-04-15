UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Repeats Call For Lifting Unilateral Sanctions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Repeats Call for Lifting Unilateral Sanctions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeated on Tuesday the call for removing unilateral sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that restrictions, narrowing the opportunity to counter the pandemic, are inhumane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeated on Tuesday the call for removing unilateral sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that restrictions, narrowing the opportunity to counter the pandemic, are inhumane.

"This has already been clearly stated by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guteres.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has presented the same initiative, directly calling, in the context of mobilizing efforts to combat coronavirus, for the rejection of unilateral sanctions that prevent the supply of medical goods and other basic necessities that ordinary people need so much in order to comply with the recommendations of doctors," Lavrov told reporters.

Sanctions reducing the capacity to counter the pandemic, and those adopted in circumvention of the UN Security Council are totally inhumane and immoral, the minister stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll reaches to 113 due to Coronavirus in Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

International Monetary Fund (IMF) okays $230 mn in ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro ..

9 minutes ago

10BTT employs 63,644 daily waged impoverished wome ..

4 minutes ago

One million coronavirus cases reported in Europe: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.