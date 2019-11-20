Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Focus on MidEast at Meeting with Bahraini Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa that they would focus on Middle East issues in their conversation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa that they would focus on middle East issues in their conversation.

"Today, there is a good opportunity to exchange views on the whole spectrum of our relations and, certainly, we are particularly interested in your assessment of the events unfolding in the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that the two countries were developing cooperation on security and anti-terrorism and deepening ties on education and culture.