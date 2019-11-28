UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov To Meet With UN Mideast Coordinator To Discuss Israel-Palestine Row Friday - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:22 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov on Friday to discuss ways to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in light of Washington's change of stance on the Israeli settlements in the West Bank area, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov on Friday to discuss ways to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in light of Washington's change of stance on the Israeli settlements in the West Bank area, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"On November 29, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov will be in Moscow. He plans to hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and then with Deputy Foreign Minister [Sergey] Vershinin. During the upcoming contacts, they will exchange opinions on the prospects to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict in light of the United States' latest decisions aimed at disrupting the internationally acknowledged legal base of the Middle Eastern crisis settlement," Zakharova said at a briefing.

