NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has taken a harsh stance on Russia, saying that Moscow's opinion regarding Ukraine's possible accession to NATO is not important for making a final decision, as it has "no legal platform" to play a role in this process

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has taken a harsh stance on Russia, saying that Moscow's opinion regarding Ukraine's possible accession to NATO is not important for making a final decision, as it has "no legal platform" to play a role in this process.

"That is the decision for Ukraine and the 29 existing members of the alliance to take. No one else has the right to interfere in such a decision," Stoltenberg stressed while addressing cadets at the Maritime academy in Ukraine's Odessa.

The secretary-general pointed out that Russia could not have an impact on a final decision on joining NATO by Ukraine.

"Because sometimes we get the impression that whether Ukraine should be a member of NATO or not is for Russia to decide. Russia does not have a legal and real platform to have an influence on such a decision," he stated.

Stoltenberg added that the decision that Kiev would join the alliance was taken at NATO's Bucharest summit in 2008 and it was still in force, although some transformations within the country were needed.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg and the NATO delegation started a two-day trip to Ukraine, which began with a visit to Odessa. The NATO chief will go to the capital of Kiev later Thursday for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and address the parliament. He will also meet with NATO envoys and the Ukrainian ministers of foreign affairs and defense.

Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status after a power change in 2014 and confirmed its intention to join NATO. The bloc's officials have repeatedly said that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing membership in the alliance. To help implement these reforms, the Law on National Security was passed last year, providing for broader civilian control over Ukraine's state security and military and outline law enforcement agencies' powers more transparently.