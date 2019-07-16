UrduPoint.com
Turkish Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival Of 10th Plane With S-400 Components

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:33 PM

The tenth plane carrying components of Russian S-400 air defense system arrived in Turkey on Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The tenth plane carrying components of Russian S-400 air defense system arrived in Turkey on Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"The delivery of S-400 parts continues as planned. The tenth plane has landed at Murted air base," the statement said.

It is unclear how many cargo aircraft are needed to transfer all batches of the air defense systems acquired by Turkey.

Shortly after, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported that the 11th plane had delivered S-400 components to Turkey.

The first batch of S-400 components was brought to Turkey on Friday.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400 incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

The United States claims that S-400 systems may compromise the F-35 stealth jet project.

Washington announced in June that it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless Turkey abandoned the agreement with Russia. Turkey, in turn, has insisted that it is not going to give up its $2.5 billion contract with Russia.

According to media reports, the United States has already decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey over the procurement of S-400 systems, which can be announced later in July.

The S-400 Triumph (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system that carries three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short- to extremely-long range. It integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center.

