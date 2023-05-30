UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Grain Deal, Sweden's NATO Accession - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Grain Deal, Sweden's NATO Accession - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Tuesday and discussed the Istanbul grain deal and Sweden's accession to NATO, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Tuesday and discussed the Istanbul grain deal and Sweden's accession to NATO, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today (May 30). During the conversation, they discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Strategic Mechanism (between Ankara and Washington), cooperation in the field of defense industry, the attack on the Turkish House in New York, the process of Sweden's accession to NATO and the Istanbul grain deal," the ministry said in a statement.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities, which began in February that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.

In mid-May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended unchanged until July 17, but that if all the problematic issues of the initiative were not resolved within two months, it would be terminated after July 17.

Related Topics

Attack NATO United Nations Exports Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Ankara Istanbul New York Sweden February May July All From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Bord ..

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Border Crossings - Envoy to UN

5 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Da ..

Govt taking steps for business friendly budget: Dar

5 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's ..

Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Produce UK Company's Weaponry in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange, dramas ..

Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange, dramas with Pakistan

25 seconds ago
 Sweden's NATO Bid Process Can, Should Be Finalized ..

Sweden's NATO Bid Process Can, Should Be Finalized in Weeks Ahead - Blinken

26 seconds ago
 Ireland's Population Exceeds 5Mln for First Time i ..

Ireland's Population Exceeds 5Mln for First Time in 171 Years - Statistical Offi ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.