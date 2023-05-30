(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation on Tuesday and discussed the Istanbul grain deal and Sweden's accession to NATO, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today (May 30). During the conversation, they discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Strategic Mechanism (between Ankara and Washington), cooperation in the field of defense industry, the attack on the Turkish House in New York, the process of Sweden's accession to NATO and the Istanbul grain deal," the ministry said in a statement.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities, which began in February that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.

In mid-May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended unchanged until July 17, but that if all the problematic issues of the initiative were not resolved within two months, it would be terminated after July 17.