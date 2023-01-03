- Home
- World
- News
- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Ankara, Moscow Working on Date of Turkish, Syrian Fo ..
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Ankara, Moscow Working On Date Of Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers' Talks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:38 PM
Ankara is closely cooperating with Moscow to set a date of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Ankara is closely cooperating with Moscow to set a date of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Last week, Cavusoglu said that Ankara proposed to hold a meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in the second half of January, possibly in a third country.
"Russia has offered a date of a meeting between the foreign ministers (of Turkey and Syria), but it did not suit us. We are working on new proposals on a date. I have said that the trilateral meetings should be well-organized and focus on results," the minister said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Sabah on Tuesday.
Cavusoglu also noted that the sides would do necessary preparation work and that expert-level talks regarding the meeting would also take place.