Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Ankara, Moscow Working On Date Of Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers' Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Ankara is closely cooperating with Moscow to set a date of a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey and Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

Last week, Cavusoglu said that Ankara proposed to hold a meeting of Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in the second half of January, possibly in a third country.

"Russia has offered a date of a meeting between the foreign ministers (of Turkey and Syria), but it did not suit us. We are working on new proposals on a date. I have said that the trilateral meetings should be well-organized and focus on results," the minister said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Sabah on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu also noted that the sides would do necessary preparation work and that expert-level talks regarding the meeting would also take place.

