MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Twitter has decided to remove restrictions from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev about Poland on his English-language account.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the social network said.

Later in the day, Medvedev commented on the removal of the restriction on viewing his tweet and noted that Elon Musk, who acquired the social network last year, had managed to change something in Twitter's policy.

"Acknowledging public interest to the previous post attests to that," Medvedev said on Twitter.

In late April, Medvedev published a tweet stating that he sees "no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland." "This state must not exist for us while there is no one but Russophobes in power and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats," he wrote.

Later, Medvedev said that Twitter slapped viewership restrictions on this post, and republished the tweet on his Russian-language account. At the same time, he said he did not understand why the viewing of his post about Poland was limited while calls to destroy Russia on other Twitter accounts were not violating the policies of the social network.