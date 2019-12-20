UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Meet With UK Servicemen From NATO's Battalion In Estonia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Meet With UK Servicemen From NATO's Battalion in Estonia - Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay a visit to Estonia on Saturday to meet with the country's Prime Minister Juri Ratas and UK servicemen from NATO's multinational battalion, Delfi news portal reported on Friday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay a visit to Estonia on Saturday to meet with the country's Prime Minister Juri Ratas and UK servicemen from NATO's multinational battalion, Delfi news portal reported on Friday.

According to Delfi, the visit will be held at the invitation of Ratas, which was extended on December 13 � the day that the United Kingdom's general election votes were counted, declaring Johnson's Conservative Party victorious.

NATO's Estonia multinational battalion battle group, comprised of around 1,200 servicemen, has been deployed in the Baltic country since 2017 as part of the Enhanced Forward Presence initiative. It is led by the UK, while France, Denmark and Belgium deploy their troops on a rotating basis as well.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister France Visit Estonia United Kingdom Belgium Denmark December 2017 From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Nearly 3 in 4 (69%) Pakistanis claim they watch th ..

7 minutes ago

Footwear exports increases 22.72 percent

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Post initiates new financial services to ..

3 minutes ago

UK Car Industry Agency Reports 16.5% Production De ..

3 minutes ago

Boeing sends 'Rosie' dummy to space in key crewles ..

3 minutes ago

Russian media names Moscow gunman as 39-year-old l ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.