TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay a visit to Estonia on Saturday to meet with the country's Prime Minister Juri Ratas and UK servicemen from NATO's multinational battalion, Delfi news portal reported on Friday.

According to Delfi, the visit will be held at the invitation of Ratas, which was extended on December 13 � the day that the United Kingdom's general election votes were counted, declaring Johnson's Conservative Party victorious.

NATO's Estonia multinational battalion battle group, comprised of around 1,200 servicemen, has been deployed in the Baltic country since 2017 as part of the Enhanced Forward Presence initiative. It is led by the UK, while France, Denmark and Belgium deploy their troops on a rotating basis as well.