UK Prime Minister Theresa May Favors Improving Relations With Russia If Russia Changes Policies - May

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday that the United Kingdom favored improving its relations with Russia, but Russia had to change its policies so that it could happen.

"Yesterday, I told [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin that there can only be a normalization of our bilateral relationship if Russia stops the pattern of irresponsible activity that threatens the United Kingdom and its allies, such as the use of a deadly nerve agent on the streets of Salisbury.

We remain open to a different relationship, but for that to happen the Russian government must choose a different path," May told a press conference at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.