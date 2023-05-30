Ukrainian Woman That Planned to Take Orphans Out of Russia Detained in Moscow - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) A Ukrainian woman that came to Russia to take orphans from the territories incorporated into Russia last fall out of the country on the instructions of the Save Ukraine fund has been arrested in Moscow, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, the Save Ukraine foundation is affiliated with the Ukrainian security services.

Sputnik obtained a video of her confession.

"I, Gurulya Olga Petrovna, born on January 10, 1990, (arrived in Russia) to take custody of two children who are in Heniches'k (Kherson region) at the request of volunteer Anastasia ... Anastasia asked me to arrange the formal guardianship of these children and take them to Germany," she said in the video.

The woman admitted that she is not a relative of the children and does not know them. She added that "volunteer Anastasia" completely funded the whole operation.

"(Volunteer Anastasia) gave me tips, told me to delete the numbers in my phone and correspondence that I had before entering Russia," the woman said.

Gurulya added that the purpose of her visit to Russia was to obtain Russian citizenship and a place to live.

"Anastasia said that I would be met (at Moscow Domodedovo Airport)," Gurulya said, explaining that she did not know the Names and phone numbers of the people who were supposed to meet her at the airport.

The woman added that after custody of the children was formalized, she was supposed to go to Kiev and from there to Germany.

The video also records a conversation between Gurulya and one of the organizers of the child smuggling operation, whom she calls "Yekaterina." Gurulya told "Yekaterina" that she was detained and subject to further deportation to Belarus. "Yekaterina" said, in turn, that representatives of the organization would later take the woman away from Belarus.

Gurulya also noted that she received instructions on what to say to the Russian authorities about the purpose of her visit to Russia from Poland.

Besides, the source in law enforcement agencies noted that dozens of orphans were planned to be taken out under this scheme involving the Save Ukraine fund.

Following all necessary formalities, the Ukrainian woman was deported, the source said.

In April, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that Kiev forcefully evacuated children from families that refused to leave the territories of Ukraine incorporated into Russia last fall for the Ukraine-controlled territories.