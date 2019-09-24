UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Welcomes Russia's Decision To Join Paris Agreement On Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting with the Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev, has welcomed Russia's decision to join the Paris climate agreement, the organization's press service said on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting with the Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev, has welcomed Russia's decision to join the Paris climate agreement, the organization's press service said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General met with Mr. Ruslan Edelgeriyev, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues, Russian Federation. The Secretary-General and the Special Presidential Representative discussed climate change and SDG [Sustainable Development Goals] implementation. The Secretary-General welcomed the Russian Government's decision to become party to the Paris Agreement," the statement read.

Earlier, Edelgeriev officially announced from the UN General Assembly rostrum that Moscow had acceded to the Paris Agreement on climate.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that he had signed a Cabinet resolution on the ratification of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, seen as a major international deal on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, the United States announced its withdrawal from the agreement.

