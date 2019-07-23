(@imziishan)

The UK Conservative Party is expected to announce the name of its new leader on Tuesday, who we will automatically become the country's prime minister and face the same challenges that overshadowed the tenure of outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, including Brexit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The UK Conservative Party is expected to announce the name of its new leader on Tuesday, who we will automatically become the country's prime minister and face the same challenges that overshadowed the tenure of outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, including Brexit.

On January 1, 1973, the United Kingdom became a member of the European Communities (EC). When the EC became the European Union in 1992, the United Kingdom was one of the 12 founding members.

From the first years in the bloc, the United Kingdom sought to maintain the maximum possible independence on major economic and political issues. In particular, the country did not join the most important EU integration projects: the Schengen Agreement on the abolition of common border controls, enacted in 1995, or the introduction of the single European currency, the euro, in 1999.

At the EU Summit in March 2012, London refused to sign the Stability and Growth Pact, lobbied by Berlin and Paris, which introduced strict rules of financial discipline in the bloc.

In 2011, during the economic crisis in the United Kingdom, people became increasingly unhappy with the country's presence in the European Union. Then-Conservative parliament member David Nuttall proposed to hold a referendum on the issue of the country's EU membership. The corresponding petition was signed by more than 100,000 UK citizens.

However, on October 25, 2011, members of the UK parliament overwhelmingly voted against holding the referendum. The vote was preceded by a five-hour debate. In his opening remarks, then UK Prime Minister David Cameron asked the parliament members to vote against the referendum, stressing that it was not the best time for it since Europe was facing a crisis.

In January 2013, Cameron announced in his keynote address that the United Kingdom could hold the referendum on the country's withdrawal from the European Union at the end of the decade if the Conservative Party headed by him won the 2015 election.

According to the results of the general election held on May 7, 2015, the Conservative Party received 36.9 percent of the vote against 30.4 percent for the Labour Party, securing an absolute majority in the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament. Cameron, the Conservative leader at the moment, formed a one-party government.

On November 10, 2015, Cameron announced the official start of a campaign to change the conditions for the UK membership in the European Union. He sent a letter to the president of the European Council with London's demands for the European Union concerning migration control, promotion of competitiveness, strengthening of the country's sovereignty, changes in the Currency issues.

Cameron committed to voting for Brexit in the referendum if these conditions were not met.

On February 19, 2016, it was announced that the leaders of the EU countries had agreed with the new conditions for the United Kingdom's membership in the union. With these conditions met, Cameron was supposed to support keeping the country in the European Union at the upcoming referendum.

Among the reached agreements were: the "mechanism of protection" for the UK social system for seven years without extension; the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the "EU's founding ambition to forge an 'ever closer union' of the peoples of Europe so it will not be drawn into further political integration;" as well as the affirmation of the principle that the United Kingdom will never join the eurozone.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held the referendum on the country's withdrawal from the European Union, or Brexit. Some 52 percent voted for leaving the European Union, while 48 percent voted against the withdrawal. On June 24, 2016, Cameron announced his resignation.

On July 13, Theresa May took charge of the UK government.

The United Kingdom officially notified Brussels of its withdrawal from the European Union on March 29, 2017.

On April 18, May announced her intention to hold early parliamentary elections in order to strengthen the government's unity during the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

However, according to the results of the elections held on June 8, the Conservatives won 318 seats and it was fewer than the needed for an absolute majority.

On June 11, May formed a government that confirmed the unchanged plans for Brexit.

The Brexit bill, also known as the "Great Repeal Bill," was introduced to the UK parliament on July 13.

There were several attempts to amend the document, empowering the parliament to change the Brexit conditions or cancel the country's withdrawal from the European Union in case the conclusion of an agreement with Brussels failed.

The amendments required the approval of both houses and so the document was "bouncing" from the lower house to the upper house and back. The process was called "ping pong." On January 17, 2018, the House of Commons passed the Brexit bill in its third and final reading.

The House of Lords, the upper house of the parliament, finally approved the government version of the bill on June 20, and, six days later, Queen Elizabeth II formally approved the Brexit bill, thereby giving it the status of a law.

The document set the exact date for Brexit, March 29, 2019. The document provided the exclusion of the European Court of Justice from the process of preparing and implementing laws in the United Kingdom and the planned repeal of the 1972 European Communities Act which should put an end to EU law supremacy.

Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union officially began in June 2017, and lasted more than a year. On November 25, 2018, the 27 EU leaders approved at a special meeting the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement and draft political declaration on future relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The United Kingdom had to withdraw from the European Union on March 29, 2019, and it was assumed that after this the transition period would begin, during which the parties would agree on the parameters and format of further relations, and which would have ended by the end of 2020.

However, in the first half of 2019, the UK parliament rejected the Brexit deal that had already been agreed upon four times. The parliament had to suggest ways out of the political crisis, but all eight options proposed by various politicians were rejected during the voting.

The parliament members passed a law designed to prevent the no-deal scenario in April. The law ordered the UK government to request a Brexit delay in order to avoid the withdrawal without an agreement.

The Irish border issue has been the main reason why the UK parliament refuses to support the draft agreement with the European Union on Brexit. In fact, it refers to the so-called backstop, the mechanism to ensure that there will be no hard border between the Irish Republic, which is part of the European Union, and Northern Ireland if the sides failed to agree on all the terms of their relationship by the end of the Brexit transition period. However, the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants of Northern Ireland and other UK regions are against the fencing. At the same time, Brussels is ready to give North Ireland a special status, though this option does not suit many in London, since, according to them, it separates this region within the Kingdom.

The United Kingdom's exit from the European Union was repeatedly postponed. At the summit in Brussels on April 10, 2019, the European Union and the United Kingdom agreed to a so-called "flexible extension" of Brexit until October 31. If the treaty is ratified before October 31, the United Kingdom will exit on the first day of the month after ratification.

On May 24, after unsuccessful attempts to convince the parliament members to support her EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, May announced her resignation. She resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party on June 7 and acts as the head of the government until the new leader is chosen.

The European Union excludes the possibility of revising the current agreement on the conditions for the United Kingdom's withdrawal, even if London has to leave the European Union with hard Brexit, which means breaking all trade and economic relations with EU countries without any additional conditions and a transition period.