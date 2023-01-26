US GDP Beats Estimates With 2.9% Growth in Q4 Despite Strong Fed Rate Hikes

The US economy posted an estimate-beating annualized growth of 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in a preliminary estimate that is likely to assure the Federal Reserve that its rate hikes have not weighed too much on growth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The US economy posted an estimate-beating annualized growth of 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Commerce Department said on Thursday in a preliminary estimate that is likely to assure the Federal Reserve that its rate hikes have not weighed too much on growth.

While the fourth quarter real gross domestic product, or GDP, was still a contraction from the year-on-year expansion of 3.2% in the third quarter of last year, it came in above the 2.6% forecast by Wall Street economists polled by the media. For the entire year 2022, GDP expanded by 2.1%, the Commerce Department said.

"The Fed will probably be heaving with a sigh of relief that its heavy rate hikes through 2022 had not inflicted too much damage on the economy," said John Kilduff, partner at New York hedge fund Again Capital.

After a 5.9% growth in 2021, GDP had only been projected to grow 2% for all of 2022 due to runaway inflation in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and Fed efforts to fight that with its most aggressive rate hikes in four decades.

In a bid to control surging prices, the Fed added 425 basis points to interest rates since March via seven rate hikes. Prior to that, interest rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

While the Fed executed four back-to-back jumbo rate hikes of 75 basis points from June through November, since December it has imposed a more modest 50-basis point increase. For its next rate decision on February 1, economists expect the central bank to announce an even smaller hike of 25 basis points. The last time the Fed announced a 25 basis-point increase was in March 2022, at the start of its current rate hike cycle.

Inflation itself, as indicated by the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, grew by 6.5% in the 12 months to December. It was the slowest annual advance since October 2021 for the CPI, which hit a 40-year high in June when it grew at an annual rate of 9.1%.