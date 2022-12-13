UrduPoint.com

1 Bn Euros Pledged For Ukraine At Paris Aid Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

1 bn euros pledged for Ukraine at Paris aid conference

Countries gathered at an aid conference for Ukraine in Paris have pledged aid worth around one billion euros to help the war-hit country this winter, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Countries gathered at an aid conference for Ukraine in Paris have pledged aid worth around one billion Euros to help the war-hit country this winter, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Catherine Colonna said these were "new commitments, thanks to the holding of this conference. It is aid, or gifts in kind. It is not loans." She said the aid would be "rolled out in the next days and during the months of winter which will help strengthen the resilience of civilian infrastructure." Almost half of the aid -- around 400 million -- is for the Ukraine energy sector which is buckling under a wave of Russian air strikes.

"We cannot leave them (Ukrainians) alone faced with winter, faced with their aggressor which is seeking to inflict difficulties on them," she told a press conference.

Colonna also confirmed the launching of a new platform to coordinate civil aid for Ukraine, enabling donors to see Ukraine's needs and pledges from other countries.

The new so-called "Paris Mechanism" will be a real-time platform, managed by the European Commission.

"For us in Ukraine, this is a very powerful signal," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told reporters.

"It shows that the whole of the civilised world is supporting Ukraine," he added.

Colonna underlined that Tuesday's conference was attended by Bahrein, Cambodia, Qatar, India, Indonesia and Turkey among others.

"You rarely see these countries in international conferences for Ukraine," she told reporters.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Turkey France Qatar Paris Indonesia Cambodia From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Switzerland Says Electricity Shortage Risks Real, ..

Switzerland Says Electricity Shortage Risks Real, Require Transformation of Syst ..

6 minutes ago
 KP cabinet extends services of CEO KP-EZDMC for se ..

KP cabinet extends services of CEO KP-EZDMC for second term

6 minutes ago
 Corruption couldn't be eradicated due to weaknesse ..

Corruption couldn't be eradicated due to weaknesses in system: CJP

6 minutes ago
 French rugby supremo Laporte convicted less than a ..

French rugby supremo Laporte convicted less than a year before World Cup

6 minutes ago
 EU agrees to give Bosnia candidate status

EU agrees to give Bosnia candidate status

20 minutes ago
 Japan Positively Considering African Union's G20 M ..

Japan Positively Considering African Union's G20 Membership - Foreign Minister Y ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.