SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :One sailor was confirmed dead, and 13 others rescued, in an accident that a fishing boat overturned in waters near South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday citing the country's coast guard.

The 35-ton fishing vessel, carrying 14 crew members, capsized at 00:48 a.m.

local time in waters about 37 km west of Chagwi island near the Jeju Island.

Thirteen crew members were rescued by two fishing boats sailing near the scene, but one sailor was trapped inside the overturned boat and died at a nearby hospital after being rescued.

Rescue officials were quoted as saying high waves could have overturned the fishing boat. The exact cause of the accident was under investigation.