Open Menu

1 Dead, 21 'unaccounted For' In S. Korea Battery Plant Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 10:00 AM

1 dead, 21 'unaccounted for' in S. Korea battery plant fire

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A major fire broke out at a South Korean lithium battery factory on Monday, authorities said, with one person confirmed dead and 21 others unaccounted for as the blaze continued to rage.

The lithium battery plant is owned by Aricell, a South Korean Primary battery manufacturer. It is located in Hwaseong, just south of the capital Seoul.

"We are still unable to go inside and carry out rescue operation. We will carry it out once we get the fire under control," fire fighter Kim Jin-young told media.

"Twenty-one workers are unaccounted for now. We are planning to track their whereabouts with their contacts provided from the company," Kim added.

One person was killed, and another had sustained serious burns, he added.

Images shared by the Yonhap news agency showed huge plumes of billowing grey smoke rising into the sky above the factory, with orange flames inside the building.

Dozens of fire engines were seen outside.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol issued emergency instructions to authorities, telling them to "mobilise all available personnel and equipment to focus on searching for and rescuing people," his office said.

The president also warned authorities that they should "ensure the safety of fire fighters considering the rapid spread of fire".

Firefighting and rescue efforts were ongoing, and the cause of the fire was unknown.

South Korea is a major producer of batteries, including those used in electric vehicles.

Its battery makers supply EV makers around the world, including Tesla.

Related Topics

Dead Fire World Company Vehicles Orange Seoul South Korea North Korea Media All From Tesla

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

1 day ago
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

1 day ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

1 day ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

1 day ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

1 day ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

1 day ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World