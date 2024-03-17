1 Dead, 37 Injured In Bus Accident In Sri Lanka
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) One person died and 37 others were injured in a bus accident in central Sri Lanka on Saturday evening, the police said on Sunday.
The police said the bus fell into a 15-meter ravine in the Peradeniya police division afer the driver lost control of the vehicle.
All the injured passengers were sent to the a local hospital where one of them died, the police said.
There were 2,557 deaths resulting from 2,200 fatal traffic accidents in Sri Lanka in 2023, according to figures released by the police earlier.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From World
-
21 dead, 38 injured in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan2 minutes ago
-
Chinese hybrid rice harvested at Brunei farm3 minutes ago
-
Four dead in southwest China forest fires3 minutes ago
-
UK brass band keeps miners' legacy burning, 40 years after strike43 minutes ago
-
21 dead in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan: provincial official53 minutes ago
-
Rural clinic offers respite for priced out Zimbabwean patients1 hour ago
-
Trump hails election as 'most important date' in US history1 hour ago
-
Ukraine strike on refinery left one dead, Russia says2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz faces Medvedev for Indian Wells title after stopping Sinner streak2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated3 hours ago
-
China's UN envoy pays farewell call on Ambassador Munir Akram3 hours ago
-
Curry hot in injury return as Warriors beat Lakers, Davis hurt3 hours ago