1 dead after fishing boat runs aground in waters south of Tokyo

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) -- A Japanese crew member of a fishing boat died after the ship ran aground off Kozushima, south of Tokyo, the Japan Coast Guard said Monday.

The 379-ton tuna fishing boat, with 20 Indonesian and five Japanese crew, was drifting in waters off the island, part of the Izu Island chain, at around 5 p.m.

local time (0800 GMT) on Sunday after its engine had malfunctioned, the coast guard said.

Coast guard officials said they received a report from the captain shortly before 5 a.m. local time on Monday (2000 GMT on Sunday) that the vessel was tilting and a crew member in his 60s was missing after he fell overboard.

The coast guard searched the sea and recovered the man on Monday morning, who was later confirmed dead.

The remaining 24 aboard were rescued, according to the coast guard.