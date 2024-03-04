Open Menu

1 Dead After Fishing Boat Runs Aground In Waters South Of Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

1 dead after fishing boat runs aground in waters south of Tokyo

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) -- A Japanese crew member of a fishing boat died after the ship ran aground off Kozushima, south of Tokyo, the Japan Coast Guard said Monday.

The 379-ton tuna fishing boat, with 20 Indonesian and five Japanese crew, was drifting in waters off the island, part of the Izu Island chain, at around 5 p.m.

local time (0800 GMT) on Sunday after its engine had malfunctioned, the coast guard said.

Coast guard officials said they received a report from the captain shortly before 5 a.m. local time on Monday (2000 GMT on Sunday) that the vessel was tilting and a crew member in his 60s was missing after he fell overboard.

The coast guard searched the sea and recovered the man on Monday morning, who was later confirmed dead.

The remaining 24 aboard were rescued, according to the coast guard.

Related Topics

Dead Died Man Tokyo Japan Sunday From P

Recent Stories

It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

2 days ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

2 days ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

2 days ago

More Stories From World