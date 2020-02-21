UrduPoint.com
1 In 4 (26%) Pakistanis Believe That In The Current Situation, Afghan Refugees Should Be Allowed To Come To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:10 PM

1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis believe that in the current situation, Afghan refugees should be allowed to come to Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 26% Pakistanis believe that in the current situation Afghan refugees should be allowed to come to Pakistan

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 26% Pakistanis believe that in the current situation Afghan refugees should be allowed to come to Pakistan.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the opinion that in the current situation, Afghan refugees should be allowed to come to Pakistan.

Others are of the opinion that there are already a lot of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. What is your opinion?” In response, 26% Pakistanis say Afghan refugees should be allowed to come to Pakistan, 68% believe they should not be allowed to come to Pakistan and 6% say they do not know/did not wish to respond.

