1 in 4 respondents (24%) of a global survey claim to have made donations for the development of poor countries and betterment of children

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 24% respondents over the world claim to have made donations to Not-for-Profit organizations / NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) for support for the development of the poorest countries and children aid.



A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Over the past 12 months, have you made any donation to Not-for-Profit organizations / NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) for support for the development of the poorest countries and children aid?” Only 24% of respondents in participating countries have made donations to support the development of the poorest countries and children aid, while 76% said they have not made any donations.