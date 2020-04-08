UrduPoint.com
1 In 4 Respondents (24%) Of A Global Survey Claim To Have Made Donations For The Development Of Poor Countries And Betterment Of Children

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

1 in 4 respondents (24%) of a global survey claim to have made donations for the development of poor countries and betterment of children

According to a WIN World Survey, 24% respondents over the world claim to have made donations to Not-for-Profit organizations / NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) for support for the development of the poorest countries and children aid

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 24% respondents over the world claim to have made donations to Not-for-Profit organizations / NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) for support for the development of the poorest countries and children aid.


A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Over the past 12 months, have you made any donation to Not-for-Profit organizations / NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) for support for the development of the poorest countries and children aid?” Only 24% of respondents in participating countries have made donations to support the development of the poorest countries and children aid, while 76% said they have not made any donations.

