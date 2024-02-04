Open Menu

1 Injured In Fire Near Railway Station In Tokyo, Train Services Disrupted

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A fire broke out in the vicinity of a Japan Railway (JR) station in Tokyo on Sunday, affecting train services on part of the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line, with 800 passengers evacuated, according to local media reports.

At around 10:10 a.m. local time, a fire was reported at a restaurant in Yamao, Ota Ward, Tokyo, near JR Oimori Station and one has been reported injured so far.

Video footage by the national broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the restaurant and an adjacent building. In response to the emergency, the Tokyo Fire Department dispatched 24 firefighting vehicles to the scene.

According to JR East, Train operations were suspended on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line between Shinagawa Station and Kamata Station in both directions.

Meanwhile, after a 10-car train on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line came to a halt between Oimori Station and Kamata Station, approximately 800 passengers on the stationary trains were evacuated onto the tracks and guided on foot as a precautionary measure.

Due to the impact of the incident, JR Tokaido Line services have also been temporarily halted between Shinagawa Station and Yokohama Station in both directions.

