1 Injured In Fire Near Railway Station In Tokyo, Train Services Disrupted
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A fire broke out in the vicinity of a Japan Railway (JR) station in Tokyo on Sunday, affecting train services on part of the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line, with 800 passengers evacuated, according to local media reports.
At around 10:10 a.m. local time, a fire was reported at a restaurant in Yamao, Ota Ward, Tokyo, near JR Oimori Station and one has been reported injured so far.
Video footage by the national broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the restaurant and an adjacent building. In response to the emergency, the Tokyo Fire Department dispatched 24 firefighting vehicles to the scene.
According to JR East, Train operations were suspended on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line between Shinagawa Station and Kamata Station in both directions.
Meanwhile, after a 10-car train on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line came to a halt between Oimori Station and Kamata Station, approximately 800 passengers on the stationary trains were evacuated onto the tracks and guided on foot as a precautionary measure.
Due to the impact of the incident, JR Tokaido Line services have also been temporarily halted between Shinagawa Station and Yokohama Station in both directions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Chile wildfires kill at least 46 in 'unprecedented catastrophe'3 minutes ago
-
Namibia's President Hage Geingob dies in hospital23 minutes ago
-
Noted US journalist questions whether Modi's India is still a democracy23 minutes ago
-
UN decries Taliban crackdown on women for dress code violations23 minutes ago
-
China plans to launch two test satellites into lunar orbit53 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Banda Sea --53 minutes ago
-
China renews orange alert for blizzards53 minutes ago
-
F1 driver Hamilton excited to 'fulfill childhood dream' with move to Ferrari1 hour ago
-
State councilor urges high-quality work for women, children1 hour ago
-
Airlines learn patience in constrained Airbus-Boeing duopoly2 hours ago
-
Jazan Border Guards thwart smuggling 125 Kg of Khat2 hours ago
-
Key nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards2 hours ago