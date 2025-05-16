1 Killed After Train Collides With Light Truck In Southwestern Japan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A train collided with a light truck on Friday in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, killing the truck driver, local media reported.
According to police, at around 10 a.m. local time, a train operated by Matsuura Railway collided with a light truck while traveling in Matsuura City, Nagasaki Prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported.
At the time of the accident, the crossing gates were down, leaving the light truck stranded at the crossing, the report said.
The man in his 70s who was driving the light truck was taken to the hospital following the accident, but was later confirmed dead, it added.
The train was heading from Sasebo Station in Nagasaki Prefecture to Imari Station in Saga Prefecture, with five passengers and one driver on board, but none of them were injured.
Police are currently investigating the details of the incident.
