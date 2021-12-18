UrduPoint.com

1 Million Children In Danger Of Violence In Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:25 PM

1 million children in danger of violence in Lebanon

At least one million children in Lebanon are at risk of different forms of violence, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

BEIRUT, LEBANON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :At least one million children in Lebanon are at risk of different forms of violence, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

In a report, UNICEF cited the deepening economic crisis in the Arab country as a main reason for the danger of violence facing Lebanese children.

"One in two children in Lebanon is at serious risk of physical, emotional, or sexual violence, as families struggle to cope in the country's deepening crisis," UNICEF said.

The report noted that children "as young as six are now working on farms, on the streets and illegally selling fuel, putting them at risk of serious burns and even death", adding that as they work, the children are also "frequently exposed to other threats, such as abuse, violence and sexual exploitation." "The number of cases of child abuse and exploitation handled by UNICEF and partners shot up by almost half (44 percent) between October 2020 and October 2021, from 3,913 to 5,621 cases," it said.

Moreover, about 1.8 million children are believed "to be experiencing multidimensional poverty, up from around 900,000 in 2019," the report read, adding that children in such households are at high risk of being forced by their families into "child labor or child marriage to help make ends meet." The report noted that "Lebanon is reeling from the impact of national financial and political turmoil, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the aftermath of the August 2020 Beirut Port explosion."The explosion killed 219 people, injured about 7,000 others, and left a massive trail of damage in the capital Beirut.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe domestic challenges, including a Currency devaluation against the US Dollar, along with fuel and medicine shortage.

Related Topics

Injured Shortage United Nations Dollar Marriage Young Beirut Lebanon August October 2019 2020 From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Cham ..

Nouman Khan wins All Pakistan U13 Boys Squash Championship

2 minutes ago
 Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

2 minutes ago
 Russia, US Leaving Open Skies Treaty Reduces Its Z ..

Russia, US Leaving Open Skies Treaty Reduces Its Zone of Application by 80% - Mo ..

2 minutes ago
 PHP seize non-custom paid tyres, chalia supari

PHP seize non-custom paid tyres, chalia supari

5 minutes ago
 Tank police conducts flag march

Tank police conducts flag march

12 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman says PM should stop blaming PPP, PML ..

Sherry Rehman says PM should stop blaming PPP, PML-N for his failure

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.