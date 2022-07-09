1 million pilgrims arrive in Arafat with religious zeal, zest

One million pilgrims hailing from every nook and cranny of the world including Pakistan on Friday arrived in the ground of Arafat to perform the most essential rite of Hajj called 'Waqoof-e-Arafah' with religious zeal and zest

In a bid to manage the crowd of faithful in proper manner, the government of Saudi Arabia started to transport the pilgrims from Mina to Arafat as per its elaborated plan last night.

After reaching Arafat, a large number of people thronged to the Mount Arafah that is also called the 'Jabl-e-Rahmat' and Masjid-e-Nimrah to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty as both of places are great importance in the Islamic history. The Arafat is roused with the voice of Talbiya, Labaik Allahumma Labaik, which means 'Here I am, O'Allah, here I am).

It is worthy to mention here that this beautiful moment is being observed once a year particularly on the day of Arafah, otherwise, this sacred premises is kept close for the visitors.

Talking to APP, the pilgrims lauded the splendid services of the host country and said they were feeling at homes. The way Saudi government had looked after their needs keeping in view the requirement of the day, they could not express their feelings in the words, they added.

Chaudhry Saqib, a pilgrim from Pakistan, said the Saudi government had transformed the whole Hajj process on the scientific lines through introducing online applications developed for smooth sailing of Hajj operation.

He said all the departments of Saudi government were well-trained and performing their duties in more professional way to facilitate the pilgrims.