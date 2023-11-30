Open Menu

1 Mln Sri Lankans Admitted To Hospitals Each Year Due To Accidents: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

1 mln Sri Lankans admitted to hospitals each year due to accidents: minister

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) About a million Sri Lankans are admitted to hospitals each year due to accidents, Minister of Health Ramesh Pathirana told parliament on Thursday.

He added that around 30 Sri Lankans die daily due to accidents, and 12,000 die annually due to road and domestic accidents.

Pathirana said non-communicable diseases are another major health challenge Sri Lanka will have to face in the future.

About 30 percent of people under 35 are suffering from high blood pressure, while 15 percent of the same age group is suffering from diabetes, he said.

Up to 10 percent of Sri Lankan children are suffering from obesity, the minister said.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Parliament Road Same From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

34 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

3 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

3 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

5 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World