1 Officer Killed, 4 Injured By Car Blast In Afghanistan's Gereshk District - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:10 AM

1 Officer Killed, 4 Injured by Car Blast in Afghanistan's Gereshk District - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A bombing attack on a police station in the southwestern Afghan district of Gereshk has left one officer killed and four others injured, the chief of district police, Mohammad Ismail Khpalwak, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A bomb planted on a car detonated at a police checkpoint in the Gereshk district," Khpalwak said.

