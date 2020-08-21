(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A bombing attack on a police station in the southwestern Afghan district of Gereshk has left one officer killed and four others injured, the chief of district police, Mohammad Ismail Khpalwak, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A bomb planted on a car detonated at a police checkpoint in the Gereshk district," Khpalwak said.