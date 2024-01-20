Open Menu

10 Arrested For Trafficking Stimulant Tablets In Myanmar's Yangon

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Myanmar's anti-narcotic police have arrested 10 suspects for trafficking over 1.4 million stimulant tablets in Yangon Region's Mayangone Township, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse and Control (CCDAC) late Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle in Mayangone township on Jan. 7, confiscated 500,000 stimulant tablets and arrested eight suspects. Additionally, police also seized 390,000 stimulant tablets from the house of one of the arrested suspects in the same township, the CCDAC said.

Following an investigation, police also arrested one more suspect, together with 600,000 stimulant tablets in the same township on the same day, it said.

The confiscated stimulant tablets are worth over 1.49 billion kyats (over 709,523 U.S. Dollars), the CCDAC said.

An additional suspect in connection with the drug seizures was also arrested in Thingangyun Township, the CCDAC said.

The suspects were charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigation was underway, it said.

