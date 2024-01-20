10 Arrested For Trafficking Stimulant Tablets In Myanmar's Yangon
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Myanmar's anti-narcotic police have arrested 10 suspects for trafficking over 1.4 million stimulant tablets in Yangon Region's Mayangone Township, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse and Control (CCDAC) late Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle in Mayangone township on Jan. 7, confiscated 500,000 stimulant tablets and arrested eight suspects. Additionally, police also seized 390,000 stimulant tablets from the house of one of the arrested suspects in the same township, the CCDAC said.
Following an investigation, police also arrested one more suspect, together with 600,000 stimulant tablets in the same township on the same day, it said.
The confiscated stimulant tablets are worth over 1.49 billion kyats (over 709,523 U.S. Dollars), the CCDAC said.
An additional suspect in connection with the drug seizures was also arrested in Thingangyun Township, the CCDAC said.
The suspects were charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigation was underway, it said.
Recent Stories
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
More Stories From World
-
School fire claims 13 lives in central China2 minutes ago
-
Japan's lunar probe lands on moon2 minutes ago
-
China's natural gas output up 5.8 pct in 20232 minutes ago
-
China's major coal-producing province logs record annual raw coal output2 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands --2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aviation Club organizes Fly-In Event in Madinah2 minutes ago
-
Chinese foreign minister strengthens economic ties with Brazil2 minutes ago
-
New book recalls heroics of the "Oskar Schindler of China"12 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards arrest three individuals attempting to smuggle 60 Kg of Khat22 minutes ago
-
Colombian mission to Antarctica analyzes climate change footprints32 minutes ago
-
Arab Board Exams for general surgery commence at Aden General Hospital32 minutes ago
-
'Queen Wen' taking inspiration from Li Na at Australian Open52 minutes ago