10 Bodies Found In New Libya Mass Grave

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:25 PM

10 bodies found in new Libya mass grave

Authorities in Libya on Monday announced the discovery of 10 bodies in a new mass grave in Tarhuna, the latest morbid find after years of rule by the notorious Kaniyat militia

"Two sites were discovered.

Four unidentified bodies were extracted from the first and six from the second," the department charged with searching for remains said in a statement.

It also published pictures showing a number of holes in what it said was a local landfill site, adding that it expected to unearth more bodies.

The grim discovery came as a UN fact-finding mission found that all parties to Libya's decade-long conflict have violated international humanitarian law since 2016, with some possibly guilty of war crimes.

