10 Candidates File Bids To Vie Togo Presidential Election

Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:54 PM

Ten people have submitted applications to contest presidential elections in Togo on February 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) announced on Thursday

President Faure Gnassingbe will seek a fourth elected term, sources close to the commission said.

He first became head of state in 2005, succeeding his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, an authoritarian who ruled the small West African state for 38 years.

CENI chairman Tchambakou Ayassor told a press briefing that the commission had "in all registered 10 candidate applications" by the deadline of midnight January 8.

The definitive list of eligible candidates should be published by the Constitutional Court by January 28 at the latest.

Ayassor did not give any Names, but sources close to CENI said Jean-Pierre Fabre, veteran opposition leader and president of the National Alliance for Change (ANC), was registered.

Another was Kodjo Agbeyome, head of the Patriotic Movement for Democracy and Development (MPDD).

Fabre was defeated by Gnassingbe in the last election in 2015, but he rejected the official outcome, alleging massive fraud.

Togo plunged into political crisis in 2017 and 2018, when tens of thousands of people repeatedly took to the streets to demand that Gnassingbe step down and to call for a limit on the number of legal presidential terms.

The protests were violently put down by security forces.

Around 15 people died and hundreds were arrested, according to unofficial figures.

In May 2019, parliament voted for a constitutional change that allowed Gnassingbe to run for office in 2020 and 2025.

The revised article also granted him immunity for life against prosecution "for acts committed during presidential mandates".

