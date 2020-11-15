UrduPoint.com
10 COVID19 Patients Die In Fire At Romanian Hospital - Emergencies Services

10 COVID19 Patients Die in Fire at Romanian Hospital - Emergencies Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) At least ten coronavirus patients have died in a fire at a public hospital in Romania's northeastern city of Piatra Neamt, all of them were on lung ventilators, local emergencies services report.

"Ten people were declared dead because of a fire at the hospital, another seven are in critical condition, including the doctor who was on duty," Irina Popa, a spokeswoman for the Piatra Neamt Emergency Situations Inspectorate told Digi 24 tv on Saturday.

According to Popa, all of the dead COVID-19 patients had been on lung ventilators.

Local rescue services said the fire quickly spread through the coronavirus intensive care unit at the hospital in Piatra Neamt because of the abundance of lung ventilators.

According to hospital officials, the fire affected two rooms with lung ventilators where a total of 16 people were undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to local media reports, it was likely triggered by a short circuit. The Prosecutor-General's office has opened a criminal case over the fire due to death by negligence.

Romania has a total of over 353,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 8,800.

