Open Menu

10 Dead, 30 Injured As Vehicle Hits Crowd In New Orleans: City Authorities

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd in a popular tourist district in the US city of New Orleans, city authorities said Wednesday.

"The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients ...

and 10 fatalities," NOLA Ready, New Orleans emergency preparedness program, said in a statement.

Emergency authorities did not state the time of the incident, but the area would have been packed with revellers celebrating New Year in the district known as the French Quarter.

US media outlet CBS news cites witnesses saying a truck rammed into the crowd at "high speed" before its driver jumped out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Driver Vehicle Nola New Orleans Media Weapon

Recent Stories

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

40 minutes ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

1 hour ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

3 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

4 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

4 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

5 hours ago

More Stories From World