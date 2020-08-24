10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philippines: military

At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded -- many of them soldiers or police -- in a twin bombing Monday on a southern Philippine island, officials said

Jolo, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded -- many of them soldiers or police -- in a twin bombing Monday on a southern Philippine island, officials said.

At least five of the dead and 16 wounded were soldiers, Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan told reporters.