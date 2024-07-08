10 dead in fire at Uruguay nursing home: authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Ten seniors living in a small Uruguayan nursing home died on Sunday after an early morning fire broke out at the facility, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to evacuate the residents after the blaze broke out around 6:00 am in the city of Treinta y Tres, some 290 kilometers (180 miles) northeast of the capital Montevideo.

But "despite their efforts, seven of them died due to smoke intoxication," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Three others were taken to hospital in serious condition, and later died.

The six-room building was located in the center of the city.

A 20-year-old employee was able to escape the blaze, authorities said.

A fire investigation team has been sent from Montevideo to carry out an assessment of the incident.