UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Dead In Iran Bus Crash: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:18 PM

10 dead in Iran bus crash: state media

At least 10 people were killed in Iran on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in careened into a canyon west of Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :At least 10 people were killed in Iran on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in careened into a canyon west of Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Ten people died in the incident and 11 were transferred to the nearest hospital," emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi.

The accident occurred at 5:00 am (0130 GMT) on a highway close to the city of Zanjan, he added.

The bus, which was being driven at high speed, skidded off the road and plunged 12 metres (40 feet) into the canyon before landing on its roof, Zajan's deputy police chief tolf IRNA.

Those killed included a woman and a 12-year-old boy, Mohammad Ali Azimi said, adding that the death toll could rise.

Pictures released by the news agency showed Red Crescent emergency workers searching through the wreckage of an overturned yellow bus.

Iran is one of the deadliest countries for road accidents, according to the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

Accident World Police Iran Road Died Zanjan Tehran Women

Recent Stories

Inflation in Russia Totals 3% in 2019- Central Ban ..

10 seconds ago

BISE Bannu announces annual exam schedule for 9th, ..

15 seconds ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

17 minutes ago

German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit ..

15 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks, Note Importance ..

15 minutes ago

Govt taking interest for development of health sec ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.