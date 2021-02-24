UrduPoint.com
10 Drowned As Car Slides Into River In S. Afghanistan

Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:42 PM

10 drowned as car slides into river in S. Afghanistan

Ten commuters were drowned as their car slide into a river in Afghanistan's southern Uruzgan province on Tuesday, provincial government spokesman Ahmad Shah Sahel said Wednesday

The victims including six women, a man and three children were going to attend a wedding party in Gizab district on Tuesday morning when their vehicle slipped into Helmand river and the victims died before arriving rescuers, the official added. However, the official said that the driver escaped unhurt.

The victims including six women, a man and three children were going to attend a wedding party in Gizab district on Tuesday morning when their vehicle slipped into Helmand river and the victims died before arriving rescuers, the official added. However, the official said that the driver escaped unhurt.

