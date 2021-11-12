10 EU nations face Covid situation of 'high concern'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Ten countries in the 27-member European Union face a Covid situation of "high concern", the bloc's diseases agency said Friday, warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia are in the highest category of concern, according to the latest risk assessment by the European Centre for Disease Control.