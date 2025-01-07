10 Gunmen Dead In Clash With Mexico Security Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Celaya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Security forces clashed with gunmen on Monday in one of Mexico's most violent states, leaving 10 suspected criminals dead and three police officers injured, authorities said.
The early morning shootout happened during a joint patrol by police and the military in the municipality of Yuriria in Guanajuato, a central industrial region that is also home to warring drug cartels.
The Guanajuato state security department initially reported that eight gunmen had been killed, but later said two more bodies had been found with gunshot wounds.
"With this discovery, it is confirmed that there are 10 members (of a criminal group) neutralized," it said
Security personnel employed a "legitimate and proportional use of force" during the clash, in which three police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement.
A dozen firearms were seized along with several stolen vehicles and ballistic vests, it added.
Violence in Guanajuato is linked to ongoing conflict between the local Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most powerful in the Latin American nation.
Drug-related violence has seen more than 450,000 people killed in Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat trafficking in 2006, according to official figures.
And gang-related violence has shown no sign of abating since Claudia Sheinbaum took office on October 1, becoming Mexico's first woman president.
She has ruled out declaring war on the cartels and instead proposed to continue her predecessor's strategy of using social policy to tackle crime at its roots, while also making better use of intelligence.
Recent Stories
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..
More Stories From World
-
10 gunmen dead in clash with Mexico security forces1 minute ago
-
Blinken says US-Japan ties rock solid despite rift over steel deal2 minutes ago
-
Quake in China's Tibet kills 53 with tremors felt in Nepal, India2 minutes ago
-
Pace of German emissions cuts slows in 2024: study11 minutes ago
-
Trump's son to visit Greenland, amid father's interest12 minutes ago
-
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet12 minutes ago
-
US, European markets mostly rise as Trump tariff plans in question31 minutes ago
-
Winter storm leaves large US region blanketed in snow, ice52 minutes ago
-
Venezuela on tenterhooks ahead of Maduro swearing-in3 hours ago
-
US records its first human death from bird flu3 hours ago
-
Australian Open women's singles champions3 hours ago
-
Eastern US hunkers down in major winter storm3 hours ago