10 hurt in drone attack on Saudi airport blamed on Yemen Huthis

Riyadh, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Ten people were wounded in a drone attack on a civilian airport in the Saudi city of Jeddah, official media said Saturday.

The Saudi news agency SPA, said travellers and airport employees were among those injured in Friday's attack, updating an earlier toll of five.

SPA said the attack caused "minor material damage and some broken glass fronts" at King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the Yemeni border.

The latest attack comes after four workers were wounded on Wednesday when the coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting the kingdom's Abha airport, state media said.

The coalition said the workers sustained minor injuries from the drone's debris, SPA reported.

On August 31, a drone hit the same airport, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian aircraft.

Nestled in the kingdom's southwestern mountains, Abha is a popular destination for Saudi tourists.