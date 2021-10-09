UrduPoint.com

10 Hurt In Drone Attack On Saudi Airport Blamed On Yemen Huthis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

10 hurt in drone attack on Saudi airport blamed on Yemen Huthis

Ten people were wounded in a drone attack on a civilian airport in the Saudi city of Jeddah, official media said Saturday

Riyadh, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Ten people were wounded in a drone attack on a civilian airport in the Saudi city of Jeddah, official media said Saturday.

The Saudi news agency SPA, said travellers and airport employees were among those injured in Friday's attack, updating an earlier toll of five.

SPA said the attack caused "minor material damage and some broken glass fronts" at King Abdullah Airport in Jazan, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the Yemeni border.

The latest attack comes after four workers were wounded on Wednesday when the coalition intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting the kingdom's Abha airport, state media said.

The coalition said the workers sustained minor injuries from the drone's debris, SPA reported.

On August 31, a drone hit the same airport, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian aircraft.

Nestled in the kingdom's southwestern mountains, Abha is a popular destination for Saudi tourists.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Jeddah Saudi Abha Same August Border Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin's visit comes to an end

Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin's visit comes to an end

1 minute ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns drone attack on KSA

Pakistan strongly condemns drone attack on KSA

16 minutes ago
 Partial building collapse kills 5 in Georgia

Partial building collapse kills 5 in Georgia

16 minutes ago
 Pakistani expats send US $ 2.7bln remittances in S ..

Pakistani expats send US $ 2.7bln remittances in September: Farrukh

16 minutes ago
 Nullah Lai Expressway project to be kicked off soo ..

Nullah Lai Expressway project to be kicked off soon: Sh Rashid

18 minutes ago
 Benzema still dreaming of Balon d'Or

Benzema still dreaming of Balon d'Or

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.