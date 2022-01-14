UrduPoint.com

10 Injured In Kuwait Refinery Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 03:58 PM

10 injured in Kuwait refinery fire

A fire at a gas liquefaction unit in Kuwait's largest refinery Friday left 10 people injured before it was put out, the plant's operator said

Kuwait City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A fire at a gas liquefaction unit in Kuwait's largest refinery Friday left 10 people injured before it was put out, the plant's operator said.

The blaze "erupted during maintenance work" on the unit at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Kuwait City, state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced on Twitter.

It said 10 people were injured, five of them hospitalised with severe burns. Firefighters were mobilised and had extinguished the blaze.

KNPC said Kuwait's refining operations and exports were unaffected, as the unit affected had already been out of service.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Exports Twitter Kuwait Kuwait City Company Gas

Recent Stories

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various ..

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes

11 minutes ago
 Al-Attiyah claims fourth Dakar crown, Sunderland w ..

Al-Attiyah claims fourth Dakar crown, Sunderland wins bike title

20 seconds ago
 Tunisia lose protest over AFCON match which ended ..

Tunisia lose protest over AFCON match which ended too early

21 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue drive to be expedited in Khanewal

Anti-dengue drive to be expedited in Khanewal

23 seconds ago
 New Kazakh Information Minister Expresses Respect ..

New Kazakh Information Minister Expresses Respect for Russia Amid Russophobia Al ..

2 minutes ago
 Rescue Safety Wing arranges training workshop

Rescue Safety Wing arranges training workshop

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.