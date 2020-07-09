Turkish police on Thursday detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group, state-run Anadolu agency said

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Turkish police on Thursday detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group, state-run Anadolu agency said.

The Istanbul Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Unit teams launched simultaneous operations in 14 different addresses across the city to capture the suspects.

The teams acted upon a tip-off, which said the suspects have been sharing organizational information on social media about the IS, Anadolu added.

A blanked cartridge pistol and a wireless communication tool were also seized in the raids, according to the agency.

The police teams have recently intensified their operations against the members of the organization across Istanbul.

Last week, 17 other suspects, including nine foreigners, had been caught in the city over their alleged links to the militant group.

The IS was blamed for a spate of deadly attacks over the years in Turkey, in which more than 300 people were killed.