Open Menu

10 Killed, 10 Missing In Floods, Landslides In Western Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

10 killed, 10 missing in floods, landslides in western Indonesia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) At least 10 people were killed and 10 others went missing as floods and landslides hit the Indonesian regency of Pesisir Selatan in the province of West Sumatra, according to the local management agency on Saturday.

Pesisir Selatan disaster mitigation agency chief Doni Gusrizal said in a statement that rescuers were still searching for other missing people and evacuating those affected by the floods and landslides amid torrential rains.

"The rain was still pouring until this morning. Several access points were still cut off, making it difficult to get through.

Then, we use boats to help those isolated villagers," he said.

According to Gusrizal, more than 45,000 people fled to temporary shelters provided by the agency in each subdistrict in the regency. Over 20,000 houses were inundated and at least eight bridges were broken, he added.

The floods and landslides in Pesisir Selatan were triggered by torrential rains that have hit the region since Thursday, cutting off a road access connecting several villages and cutting electricity to locals.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.

Related Topics

Electricity Road Indonesia Rains

Recent Stories

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

2 hours ago
 Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

15 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

15 hours ago
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

15 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

15 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

15 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

15 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

15 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

15 hours ago

More Stories From World