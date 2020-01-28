10 killed, 18 injured in bus accidents in central Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed in a passenger bus accident near Iran's central city of Isfahan on Tuesday morning, Iranian media reported.

The accident happened in Sepahan Shahr of Isfahan when the bus turned over, according to Khabar Fouri news website.In the accident, 18 other passengers were injured. The accident was caused by the sleeping driver, the Traffic Police Center of Isfahan province said.