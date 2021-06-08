UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Killed As Hospital Torched In DR Congo Fighting

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:31 PM

10 killed as hospital torched in DR Congo fighting

Ten civilians were killed and a hospital burned down in troubled eastern DR Congo during fighting between government forces and an armed group, aid groups and local officials said on Tuesday

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Ten civilians were killed and a hospital burned down in troubled eastern DR Congo during fighting between government forces and an armed group, aid groups and local officials said on Tuesday.

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST) monitor said on Twitter that it had updated its death toll from the Monday attack on Boga village in Ituri province to 10 "after the discovery of five additional bodies".

"The hospital was set on fire and a tomb was desecrated in the cathedral," the group added, saying that two of the attackers were killed in fighting with Congolese armed forces and UN peacekeepers.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) had earlier said that the general hospital it supports in Boga in Ituri province was "deliberately targeted in a brutal attack" on Monday.

The hospital was "the last structure in the area which provided treatment to people," it said in a statement.

The pharmacy and medical store were looted, the intensive care unit burned down and other buildings were pillaged, it said.

MSF said it knew "little" about the attackers or why they targeted the hospital.

Related Topics

Attack Fire United Nations Twitter Congo Church From Government

Recent Stories

Fitch awards &#039;A&#039; rating to Ras Al Khaima ..

2 hours ago

Exports of electric fans grew by 41.47 percent in ..

2 minutes ago

US Levies $881,670 Penalty on Biotech Over False G ..

2 minutes ago

Resurgent Pavlyuchenkova faces outsider Zidansek i ..

2 minutes ago

Finality of Prophethood's protection priority of e ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Does Not Want Emergency of New Problems in ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.