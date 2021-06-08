10 killed as hospital torched in DR Congo fighting

Ten civilians were killed and a hospital burned down in troubled eastern DR Congo during fighting between government forces and an armed group, aid groups and local officials said on Tuesday

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Ten civilians were killed and a hospital burned down in troubled eastern DR Congo during fighting between government forces and an armed group, aid groups and local officials said on Tuesday.

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST) monitor said on Twitter that it had updated its death toll from the Monday attack on Boga village in Ituri province to 10 "after the discovery of five additional bodies".

"The hospital was set on fire and a tomb was desecrated in the cathedral," the group added, saying that two of the attackers were killed in fighting with Congolese armed forces and UN peacekeepers.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) had earlier said that the general hospital it supports in Boga in Ituri province was "deliberately targeted in a brutal attack" on Monday.

The hospital was "the last structure in the area which provided treatment to people," it said in a statement.

The pharmacy and medical store were looted, the intensive care unit burned down and other buildings were pillaged, it said.

MSF said it knew "little" about the attackers or why they targeted the hospital.