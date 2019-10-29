UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Killed As Iraqi Forces Disperse Karbala Sit-in

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

10 killed as Iraqi forces disperse Karbala sit-in

At least 10 demonstrators were killed Tuesday when Iraqi forces attempted to break a protest camp in the southern city of Karbala, according to a security source and eyewitnesses

IRAQ, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ):At least 10 demonstrators were killed Tuesday when Iraqi forces attempted to break a protest camp in the southern city of Karbala, according to a security source and eyewitnesses.

"Anti-riot forces moved to disperse an unlicensed sit-in in central Karbala," the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

He said protesters ignored calls by security forces to end their sit-in.

"At least 10 people were killed as a result of clashes while scores were injured from protesters and security forces," the source said.

Gaafar al-Saadi, an eyewitness, said hundreds of gunmen attacked the sit-in in central Karbala.

"They opened fire randomly while police vehicles rammed into protesters, leaving at least ten people dead," he told Anadolu Agency.

Alaa al-Sherifi, another witness, said ambulances were unable to move the injured in the first hours of the dispersal "due to heavy fire by security forces".

"This attack by security forces was totally unjustified," he said.

At least 91 people have been killed and more than 3,600 others injured since a second wave of protests began in several Iraqi provinces on Friday, according to human rights groups.

The first wave of protests in early October left 149 protesters and eight security personnel dead.

Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many people in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Corruption Fire Protest World Police World Bank Electricity Water Iraq Vehicles Karbala October Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) trains 9,410 women in ..

48 seconds ago

Usman Qadir denies U-turn as father's dream comes ..

50 seconds ago

Fire in Itwar Bazar wipes out 302 stalls

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) celebrates World Ju ..

3 minutes ago

CDA introduces system of surveillance for Land and ..

3 minutes ago

Friendly Relations Between Erdogan, Putin Reflect ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.